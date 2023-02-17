Saturday, Feb. 18 BOYS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Weedsport, Section III Class C Second Round, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Second Round, 1 p.m.

BOWLING

Boys Section IV Championships at Midway Lanes, Vestal, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Hartwick at Skidmore College, 8:30 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at St. Lawrence, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Deneault Invitational, Cornell, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.

Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

MEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Yeshiva University, 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Feb. 21 BOYS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Tioga, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Walton at Greene, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Richfield Springs, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Downsville at Margaretville, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilboa at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. TBD, SUNYAC Tournament, First Round

Hartwick vs. TBD, Empire 8 Tournament, First Round

