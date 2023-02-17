Saturday, Feb. 18 BOYS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Weedsport, Section III Class C Second Round, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Second Round, 1 p.m.
BOWLING
Boys Section IV Championships at Midway Lanes, Vestal, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Hartwick at Skidmore College, 8:30 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at St. Lawrence, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Deneault Invitational, Cornell, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.
Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
MEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Yeshiva University, 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Feb. 21 BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Tioga, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Walton at Greene, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Richfield Springs, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Downsville at Margaretville, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilboa at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. TBD, SUNYAC Tournament, First Round
Hartwick vs. TBD, Empire 8 Tournament, First Round
