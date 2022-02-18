Saturday, Feb. 19
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo
Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Marc Deneault Invitational, Cornell, 11 a.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at St. Lawrence, 12 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Plattsburgh at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Hartwick at Elmira, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Plattsburgh at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Elmira, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Harwick at Skidmore Show, Saratoga Springs, 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
No events scheduled
Monday, Feb. 21
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Feb. 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harpursville at Thomas A. Edison, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Oxford at Moravia, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Stamford/Jefferson, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Morris at Schenevus, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Odessa-Montour, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Roxbury, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Worcester, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown vs. TBD, Section III Class C Quarterfinals
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. TBD, SUNYAC Quarterfinals
Hartwick vs. TBD, Empire 8 First Round
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. TBD, SUNYAC Quarterfinals
Hartwick vs. TBD, Empire 8 First Round
