Saturday, Feb. 19

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Marc Deneault Invitational, Cornell, 11 a.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at St. Lawrence, 12 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Plattsburgh at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.

Hartwick at Elmira, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Plattsburgh at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Elmira, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Harwick at Skidmore Show, Saratoga Springs, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

No events scheduled

Monday, Feb. 21

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Feb. 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harpursville at Thomas A. Edison, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Oxford at Moravia, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Stamford/Jefferson, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Morris at Schenevus, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Odessa-Montour, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Roxbury, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Worcester, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown vs. TBD, Section III Class C Quarterfinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. TBD, SUNYAC Quarterfinals

Hartwick vs. TBD, Empire 8 First Round

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. TBD, SUNYAC Quarterfinals

Hartwick vs. TBD, Empire 8 First Round

