Wednesday, Feb. 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unadilla Valley at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Laurens at Milford, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Afton, 7:15 p.m.
Delhi at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 7:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Greene, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Milford, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Afton, 7:15 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.
