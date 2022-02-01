Wednesday, Feb. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unadilla Valley at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Laurens at Milford, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Afton, 7:15 p.m.

Delhi at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delhi at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 7:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Greene, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Milford, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Afton, 7:15 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.

