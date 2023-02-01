Thursday, Feb. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Norwich at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Afton at Sidney, 7:00 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Northville, 7:00 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Delhi, 7:00 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, 6:00 p.m.

Harpursville at Oxford, 7:00 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Sharon Springs, 7:00 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Worcester, 7:00 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7:00 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Margaretville, 7:15 p.m.

Candor at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Westmoreland. 7:00 p.m.

Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 7:00 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Madison, 6:00 p.m.

BOWLING

Bainbridge-Guilford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Walton, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Greene, 7 p.m.

Schenevus at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Richfield Springs, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Deposit at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 5:30 p.m.

Elmira at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 7:30 p.m.

Elmira at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

