Thursday, Feb. 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norwich at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Afton at Sidney, 7:00 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Northville, 7:00 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Delhi, 7:00 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, 6:00 p.m.
Harpursville at Oxford, 7:00 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Sharon Springs, 7:00 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester, 7:00 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7:00 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Margaretville, 7:15 p.m.
Candor at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Westmoreland. 7:00 p.m.
Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 7:00 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Madison, 6:00 p.m.
BOWLING
Bainbridge-Guilford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Walton, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Greene, 7 p.m.
Schenevus at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Richfield Springs, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Deposit at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 5:30 p.m.
Elmira at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 7:30 p.m.
Elmira at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
