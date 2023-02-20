Tuesday, Feb. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Tioga, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Walton at Greene, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Richfield Springs, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Downsville at Margaretville, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilboa at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Onondaga at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Quarterfinal Round, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, SUNYAC Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, SUNYAC Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, Empire 8 Tournament, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watkins Glen at Sidney, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Thomas A. Edison, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Walton at Elmira-Notre Dame, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Groton at Delhi, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Odessa-Montour, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Morris at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Laurens at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at South Kortright, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Oxford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video