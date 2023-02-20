Tuesday, Feb. 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Tioga, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Walton at Greene, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Richfield Springs, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Downsville at Margaretville, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilboa at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Onondaga at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Quarterfinal Round, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, SUNYAC Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, SUNYAC Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, Empire 8 Tournament, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watkins Glen at Sidney, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Thomas A. Edison, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Walton at Elmira-Notre Dame, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Groton at Delhi, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Odessa-Montour, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Morris at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Laurens at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at South Kortright, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Oxford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 4 p.m.
