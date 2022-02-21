Tuesday, Feb. 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harpursville at Thomas A. Edison, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Oxford at Moravia, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Stamford/Jefferson, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Morris at Schenevus, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Odessa-Montour, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Roxbury, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Worcester, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at Thousand Islands, Section III Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Buffalo State, SUNYAC Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Groton at Delhi, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Harpursville at Newfield, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Walton at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Franklin, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Odessa-Montour at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Marathon at Jefferson/Stamford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Ithaca at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
