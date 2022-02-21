Tuesday, Feb. 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harpursville at Thomas A. Edison, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Oxford at Moravia, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Stamford/Jefferson, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Morris at Schenevus, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Odessa-Montour, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Roxbury, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Worcester, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at Thousand Islands, Section III Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Buffalo State, SUNYAC Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Groton at Delhi, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Harpursville at Newfield, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Walton at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Franklin, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Odessa-Montour at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Marathon at Jefferson/Stamford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Ithaca at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

