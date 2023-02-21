Wednesday, Feb. 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watkins Glen at Sidney, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Thomas A. Edison, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Walton at Elmira-Notre Dame, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Groton at Delhi, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Odessa-Montour, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Morris at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Laurens at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at South Kortright, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Oxford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
No events scheduled
