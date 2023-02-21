Wednesday, Feb. 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watkins Glen at Sidney, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Thomas A. Edison, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Walton at Elmira-Notre Dame, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Groton at Delhi, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Odessa-Montour, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Morris at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Laurens at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at South Kortright, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Oxford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

No events scheduled

