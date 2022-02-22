Wednesday, Feb. 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Groton at Delhi, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Harpursville at Newfield, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Walton at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Franklin, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Odessa-Montour at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Marathon at Jefferson/Stamford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Ithaca at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Worcester at Franklin, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Yeshiva University, 7 p.m.
