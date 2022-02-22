Wednesday, Feb. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Groton at Delhi, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Harpursville at Newfield, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Walton at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Candor, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Milford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Franklin, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Odessa-Montour at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Marathon at Jefferson/Stamford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ithaca at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Worcester at Franklin, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

MEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Yeshiva University, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video