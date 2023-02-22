Thursday, Feb. 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watkins Glen at Sidney, Section IV Class C First Round, 5 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Thomas A. Edison, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 5 p.m.
Walton at Elmira-Notre Dame, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Groton at Delhi, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Odessa-Montour, Section IV Class D First Round, 5 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Morris at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Laurens at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at South Kortright, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Oxford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
RPI at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, Section IV Class B Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Tioga at Delhi, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Margaretville, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Marathon at South Kortright, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
State Championships, MVP Arena, Albany, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at NCAA Mideast Regional, Ithaca, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. Eastern Mennonite, Harrisonburg, Va., 12/3 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Brockport, 3 p.m.
Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE DIVING
Hartwick at NCAA Regionals, NYU, 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Cortland, at New Paltz, SUNYAC Tournament, 7:30 p.m.
