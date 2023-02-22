Thursday, Feb. 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watkins Glen at Sidney, Section IV Class C First Round, 5 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Thomas A. Edison, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Unatego, Section IV Class C First Round, 5 p.m.

Walton at Elmira-Notre Dame, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Groton at Delhi, Section IV Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Odessa-Montour, Section IV Class D First Round, 5 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Morris at Southern Cayuga, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Laurens at Marathon, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at South Kortright, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Oxford, Section IV Class D First Round, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

RPI at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, Section IV Class B Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Tioga at Delhi, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Margaretville, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Marathon at South Kortright, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

State Championships, MVP Arena, Albany, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at NCAA Mideast Regional, Ithaca, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. Eastern Mennonite, Harrisonburg, Va., 12/3 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Brockport, 3 p.m.

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE DIVING

Hartwick at NCAA Regionals, NYU, 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Cortland, at New Paltz, SUNYAC Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

