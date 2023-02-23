Friday, Feb. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, Section IV Class B Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Tioga at Delhi, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Margaretville, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Charlotte Valley, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Marathon at South Kortright, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

State Championships, MVP Arena, Albany, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at NCAA Mideast Regional, Ithaca, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. Eastern Mennonite, Harrisonburg, Va., 12/3 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Brockport, 3 p.m.

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE DIVING

Hartwick at NCAA Regionals, NYU, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Cortland, at New Paltz, SUNYAC Tournament, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sectional Quarterfinals

WRESTLING

State Championships, MVP Arena, Albany, 9:30 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK

State Qualifiers at Cornell, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Hartwick Home Show, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Brockport, 10 a.m.

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at NCAA East Regional, Ithaca, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE DIVING

Hartwick at NCAA Division Regionals, NYU, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Bridgewater (Va.), 1 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Hartwick at Oswego State, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown vs. Westmoreland, at Onondaga Community College, Section III Class C Semifinals, 2:45 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at Utica, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

No events scheduled

