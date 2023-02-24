Saturday, Feb. 25
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sidney at Union Springs, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Thomas A. Edison at Unatego, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Odessa-Montour at Worcester, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
South Kortright at Oxford, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
State Championships, MVP Arena, Albany, 9:30 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK
State Qualifiers at Cornell, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Hartwick Home Show, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Brockport, 10 a.m.
Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at NCAA East Regional, Ithaca, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE DIVING
Hartwick at NCAA Division Regionals, NYU, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Bridgewater (Va.), 1 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick at Oswego State, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown vs. Westmoreland, at Onondaga Community College, Section III Class C Semifinals, 2:45 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at Utica, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 27
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Feb. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sectional Semifinals
