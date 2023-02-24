Saturday, Feb. 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sidney at Union Springs, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Thomas A. Edison at Unatego, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, Section IV Class C Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Odessa-Montour at Worcester, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

South Kortright at Oxford, Section IV Class D Quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

State Championships, MVP Arena, Albany, 9:30 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK

State Qualifiers at Cornell, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Hartwick Home Show, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Brockport, 10 a.m.

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at NCAA East Regional, Ithaca, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE DIVING

Hartwick at NCAA Division Regionals, NYU, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Bridgewater (Va.), 1 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Hartwick at Oswego State, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown vs. Westmoreland, at Onondaga Community College, Section III Class C Semifinals, 2:45 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at Utica, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Feb. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sectional Semifinals

Tags

Trending Video