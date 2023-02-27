Tuesday, Feb. 28 BOYS BASKETBALL

Morris vs. Southern Cayuga, at SUNY Delhi, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 6 p.m.

South Kortright vs. Charlotte Valley, at SUNY Delhi, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1 GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delhi vs. Moravia, at Tompkins Cortland Community College, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 6 p.m.

Unatego vs. Union Springs, at Tompkins Cortland Community College, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 7:45 p.m.

Oxford vs. Southern Cayuga, at SUNY Delhi, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Worcester, at SUNY Delhi, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 7:45 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Skidmore at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Morrisville at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

