Thursday, Feb. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 7:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Greene, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Milford, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Afton, 7:15 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greene at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Milford at South Kortright, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Norwich at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Binghamton, 6:15 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 5:30 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 7:30 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 7:30 p.m.

