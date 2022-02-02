Thursday, Feb. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 7:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Greene, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Milford, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Afton, 7:15 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greene at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Milford at South Kortright, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norwich at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Binghamton, 6:15 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 5:30 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia, 7:30 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.