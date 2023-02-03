Saturday, Feb. 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Norwich, 1:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Sectional Qualifiers at Tioga, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Wesleyan, 11:00 a.m.

MENS BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 2 p.m.

Alfred at Hartwick, 4:00 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 2:00 p.m.

Alfred at Hartwick, 2:00 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 10:00 a.m.

Hartwick at Colgate, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

No events scheduled

Monday, Feb. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Maine-Endwell, 6:45 p.m.

Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.

Gilboa at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6:00 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 7:00 p.m.

Windsor at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Walton at Greene, 7 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Delaware League Playoffs

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tri-Valley League Playoffs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video