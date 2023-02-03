Saturday, Feb. 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Norwich, 1:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Sectional Qualifiers at Tioga, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Wesleyan, 11:00 a.m.
MENS BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 2 p.m.
Alfred at Hartwick, 4:00 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 2:00 p.m.
Alfred at Hartwick, 2:00 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 10:00 a.m.
Hartwick at Colgate, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5
No events scheduled
Monday, Feb. 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Maine-Endwell, 6:45 p.m.
Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.
Gilboa at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6:00 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 7:00 p.m.
Windsor at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Walton at Greene, 7 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Delaware League Playoffs
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tri-Valley League Playoffs
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.