Tuesday, Feb. 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilboa at South Kortright, Delaware League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.

Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, Delaware League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Downsville, Delaware League Playoffs, 6 p.m.

Roxbury at Hunter-Tannersville, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Walton at Greene, 7 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Oxford, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 5:30 p.m.

Laurens at Worcester, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 6 p.m.

Morris at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Milford, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Laurens/Milford at Morris, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 7 p.m.

Schenevus at Sharon Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delaware League Playoffs

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Walton at Unatego, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 7 p.m.

