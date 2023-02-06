Tuesday, Feb. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilboa at South Kortright, Delaware League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.
Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, Delaware League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Downsville, Delaware League Playoffs, 6 p.m.
Roxbury at Hunter-Tannersville, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Walton at Greene, 7 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Oxford, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 5:30 p.m.
Laurens at Worcester, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 6 p.m.
Morris at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Milford, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Laurens/Milford at Morris, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 7 p.m.
Schenevus at Sharon Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delaware League Playoffs
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Walton at Unatego, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.