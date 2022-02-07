Tuesday, Feb. 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.
Afton at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Laurens, 6:30 p.m.
Milford at Morris, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Edmeston
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 5 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Laurens, 5 p.m.
BOWLING
MAC Championship
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Utica at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Utica at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 6:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Franklin, 6:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 6 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, 5:30 p.m.
Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Elmira at Hartwick, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 7 p.m.
