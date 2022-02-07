Tuesday, Feb. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unatego at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.

Afton at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Laurens, 6:30 p.m.

Milford at Morris, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Edmeston

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Windsor at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Waterville, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 5 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Laurens, 5 p.m.

BOWLING

MAC Championship

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Utica at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Utica at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 6:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Franklin, 6:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 6 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Elmira at Hartwick, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video