Wednesday, Feb. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Laurens/Milford at Morris, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 7 p.m.

Schenevus at Sharon Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, Delaware League Playoffs, First Round, 5:30 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Delaware League Playoffs, First Round, 5:30 p.m.

Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.

Margaretville at Roxbury, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Walton at Unatego, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Unatego/Franklin, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Delaware League Playoffs

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Milford at Franklin, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

