Wednesday, Feb. 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Laurens/Milford at Morris, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, First Round, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 7 p.m.
Schenevus at Sharon Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, Delaware League Playoffs, First Round, 5:30 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Delaware League Playoffs, First Round, 5:30 p.m.
Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.
Margaretville at Roxbury, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Walton at Unatego, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Unatego/Franklin, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Delaware League Playoffs
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Milford at Franklin, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
