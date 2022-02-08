Wednesday, Feb. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 6:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Franklin, 6:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 6 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Elmira at Hartwick, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Susquehanna Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delhi at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Oxford at Unatego, 7 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video