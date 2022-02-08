Wednesday, Feb. 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 6:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Franklin, 6:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 6 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, 5:30 p.m.
Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Elmira at Hartwick, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Susquehanna Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Oxford at Unatego, 7 p.m.
