Tuesday, Jan. 10 BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.
Morris at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Brookfield, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Unatego, 7 p.m.
Laurens at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Schenevus at Milford, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford at Walton, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Marathon at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Greene/Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Clinton, 3:45 p.m.
Downsville at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 3 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Afton, 7 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Unatego/Franklin, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Free Academy, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 6:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Greene/Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Sherburne-Earlville, 6 p.m.
Walton/Delhi at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Herkimer, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Sidney at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
