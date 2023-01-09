Tuesday, Jan. 10 BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.

Morris at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Brookfield, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Unatego, 7 p.m.

Laurens at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Schenevus at Milford, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford at Walton, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Marathon at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Greene/Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Clinton, 3:45 p.m.

Downsville at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 3 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

BOYS BASKETBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Afton, 7 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Unatego/Franklin, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Free Academy, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 6:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Greene/Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Sherburne-Earlville, 6 p.m.

Walton/Delhi at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Dolgeville, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Herkimer, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Deposit at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Sidney at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

