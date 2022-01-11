Wednesday, Jan. 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sharon Springs at Gilberstville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Morris at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Milford at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Walton at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton, 7:15 p.m.

Greene at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Harpursville at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Gilboa at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Afton at Sidney, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Poland, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

Afton at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Sherburne-Earlville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Jefferson/Stamford at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Morris, 7 p.m.

Afton at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Walton/Delhi at Windsor, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Fredonia at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Fredonia at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

