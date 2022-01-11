Wednesday, Jan. 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sharon Springs at Gilberstville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Morris at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Milford at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Walton at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton, 7:15 p.m.
Greene at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Harpursville at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Gilboa at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Afton at Sidney, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Poland, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
Afton at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Sherburne-Earlville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Jefferson/Stamford at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
Milford at Morris, 7 p.m.
Afton at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Walton/Delhi at Windsor, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Fredonia at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Fredonia at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.