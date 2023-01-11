Thursday, Jan. 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hunter-Tannersville at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Margaretville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cobleskill-Richmondville at Oneonta, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 7 p.m.

Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 7 p.m.

Morris at Edmeston, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Franklin, 6:15 p.m.

Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Walton at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Cooperstown at Waterville, 4 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

New Hartford at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Herkimer at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Walton, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stamford/Jefferson at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.

Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 6 p.m..

Laurens at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.

South Kortright at Margaretville, 5:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Sidney at Waverly, Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, 8 a.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Downsville at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Remsen, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Little Falls, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 5:30 p.m.

Houghton at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 7:30 p.m.

Houghton at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video