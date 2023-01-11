Thursday, Jan. 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hunter-Tannersville at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Margaretville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cobleskill-Richmondville at Oneonta, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 7 p.m.
Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 7 p.m.
Morris at Edmeston, 5:30 p.m.
Milford at Franklin, 6:15 p.m.
Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Walton at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Norwich, 6:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Cooperstown at Waterville, 4 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
New Hartford at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Herkimer at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Walton, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Greene at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stamford/Jefferson at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.
Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 6 p.m..
Laurens at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville, 5:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Sidney at Waverly, Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, 8 a.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Downsville at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Remsen, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Little Falls, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 5:30 p.m.
Houghton at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 7:30 p.m.
Houghton at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
