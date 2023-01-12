Friday, Jan. 13 BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Herkimer at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Walton, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Greene at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stamford/Jefferson at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.
Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 6 p.m..
Laurens at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville, 5:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Sidney at Elmira, Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, 8 a.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Downsville at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Remsen, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Little Falls, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 5:30 p.m.
Houghton at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 7:30 p.m.
Houghton at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14 BOYS BASKETBALL
OESJ at Richfield Springs, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fort Plain at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 2 p.m.
Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 1:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cooperstown/Milford at Camden Blue Devil Tournament
Walton/Delhi at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, Dan Wickham Tournament, 9 a.m.
Sidney at Elmira, Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, 7 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney, Unatego at SUNY Cortland, Winterfest, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Collegeville, Pa., Will Abele Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at Utica Winter Open, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
No events scheduled
Monday, Jan. 16
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.