Friday, Jan. 13 BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Herkimer at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Walton, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stamford/Jefferson at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.

Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Hunter-Tannersville, 6 p.m..

Laurens at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.

South Kortright at Margaretville, 5:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Sidney at Elmira, Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, 8 a.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Downsville at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Remsen, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Little Falls, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 5:30 p.m.

Houghton at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 7:30 p.m.

Houghton at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 BOYS BASKETBALL

OESJ at Richfield Springs, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Plain at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 2 p.m.

Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 1:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cooperstown/Milford at Camden Blue Devil Tournament

Walton/Delhi at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, Dan Wickham Tournament, 9 a.m.

Sidney at Elmira, Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, 7 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney, Unatego at SUNY Cortland, Winterfest, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Collegeville, Pa., Will Abele Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at Utica Winter Open, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

No events scheduled

Monday, Jan. 16

No events scheduled

