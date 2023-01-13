Saturday, Jan. 14 BOYS BASKETBALL

OESJ at Richfield Springs, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Plain at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 2 p.m.

Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 1:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cooperstown/Milford at Camden Blue Devil Tournament

Walton/Delhi at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, Dan Wickham Tournament, 9 a.m.

Sidney at Elmira, Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, 7 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney, Unatego at SUNY Cortland, Winterfest, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Collegeville, Pa., Will Abele Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at Utica Winter Open, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15

No events scheduled

Monday, Jan. 16

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Jan. 17 BOYS BASKETBALL

Oxford at Afton 7:15

Chenango Forks at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:00 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 7:00 p.m.

Walton at Downsville, 7:00 p.m.

Worcester at Edmeston, 7:00 p.m.

Schenevus at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7:00 p.m.

Margaretville at Laurens/Milford, 7:00 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downsville at Stamford, 5:00 p.m.

South Kortright at Gilboa-Conesville, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock, 6:00 p.m.

Walton/Delhi at Sidney, 6:00 p.m.

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 6:00 p.m.

BOWLING

Deposit at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Greene/Oxford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown/Cherry Valley at New Hartford, 5:00 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6:00 p.m.

