Saturday, Jan. 14 BOYS BASKETBALL
OESJ at Richfield Springs, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fort Plain at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 2 p.m.
Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 1:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cooperstown/Milford at Camden Blue Devil Tournament
Walton/Delhi at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, Dan Wickham Tournament, 9 a.m.
Sidney at Elmira, Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, 7 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney, Unatego at SUNY Cortland, Winterfest, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Collegeville, Pa., Will Abele Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at Utica Winter Open, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Brockport, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
No events scheduled
Monday, Jan. 16
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Jan. 17 BOYS BASKETBALL
Oxford at Afton 7:15
Chenango Forks at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:00 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 7:00 p.m.
Walton at Downsville, 7:00 p.m.
Worcester at Edmeston, 7:00 p.m.
Schenevus at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7:00 p.m.
Margaretville at Laurens/Milford, 7:00 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Downsville at Stamford, 5:00 p.m.
South Kortright at Gilboa-Conesville, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock, 6:00 p.m.
Walton/Delhi at Sidney, 6:00 p.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 6:00 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Greene/Oxford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Cherry Valley at New Hartford, 5:00 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6:00 p.m.
