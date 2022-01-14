Saturday, Jan. 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 11:40 a.m.
Richfield Springs, South Kortright at Herkimer, Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament, 12 p.m.
Milford at Cooperstown, 2:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Dan Wickham Classic at Unatego, 9 a.m.
Blue Devil Tournament at Camden, 7:30 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Hartwick at Utica Winter Opener, 10:30 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Alfred at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Alfred, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Alfred, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richfield Springs, South Kortright at Herkimer, Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, ECWC Championships, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Jan. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.
Morris at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Milford at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 6:30 p.m.
Delhi at Afton, 5:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.
Greene at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Oxford at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Sidney at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Clinton at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 6:15 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
