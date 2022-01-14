Saturday, Jan. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 11:40 a.m.

Richfield Springs, South Kortright at Herkimer, Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament, 12 p.m.

Milford at Cooperstown, 2:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Dan Wickham Classic at Unatego, 9 a.m.

Blue Devil Tournament at Camden, 7:30 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Hartwick at Utica Winter Opener, 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Alfred at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Alfred, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Alfred, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Richfield Springs, South Kortright at Herkimer, Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, ECWC Championships, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Jan. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unatego at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.

Morris at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Milford at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 6:30 p.m.

Delhi at Afton, 5:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Oxford at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Sidney at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Clinton at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 6:15 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video