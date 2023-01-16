Tuesday, Jan. 17 BOYS BASKETBALL
Oxford at Afton 7:15
Chenango Forks at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:00 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 7:00 p.m.
Walton at Downsville, 7:00 p.m.
Worcester at Edmeston, 7:00 p.m.
Schenevus at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7:00 p.m.
Margaretville at Laurens/Milford, 7:00 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Downsville at Stamford, 5:00 p.m.
South Kortright at Gilboa-Conesville, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock, 6:00 p.m.
Walton/Delhi at Sidney, 6:00 p.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 6:00 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Greene/Oxford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown/Cherry Valley at New Hartford, 5:00 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 6:00 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Onteora, 6 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Margaretville, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Laurens at Milford, 7 p.m.
Vestal at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Unatego at Norwich, 7:15 p.m.
Greene at Walton, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville at Section IV D2 Duals
Chenango Valley at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morrisville-Eaton, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Downsville at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.