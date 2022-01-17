Tuesday, Jan. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.
Morris at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Milford at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 6:30 p.m.
Delhi at Afton, 5:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.
Greene at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Oxford at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Sidney at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Clinton at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 6:15 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Walton at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Schoharie at Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Binghamton at Oneonta, 7:40 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Milford, 7 p.m.
Gilberstville-Mount Upton at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
