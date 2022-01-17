Tuesday, Jan. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unatego at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.

Morris at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Milford at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 6:30 p.m.

Delhi at Afton, 5:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Oxford at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Sidney at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Clinton at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 6:15 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Walton at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Schoharie at Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Binghamton at Oneonta, 7:40 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Milford, 7 p.m.

Gilberstville-Mount Upton at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Oneonta at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

