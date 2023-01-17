Wednesday, Jan. 18 BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Onteora, 6 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Margaretville, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Laurens at Milford, 7 p.m.
Vestal at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Unatego at Norwich, 7:15 p.m.
Greene at Walton, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville at Section IV D2 Duals
Chenango Valley at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morrisville-Eaton, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Downsville at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19 BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton at Otselic Valley, 6:00 p.m.
Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7:00 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Franklin/Unatego, 7:00 p.m.
Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 7:00 p.m.
Morris at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7:00 p.m.
Harpursville at Greene, 7:00 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 7:00 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 7:00 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 6:30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Norwich at Walton/Delhi, 6:00 p.m.
BOWLING
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.