Wednesday, Jan. 18 BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Onteora, 6 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Margaretville, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Worcester, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Laurens at Milford, 7 p.m.

Vestal at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Unatego at Norwich, 7:15 p.m.

Greene at Walton, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville at Section IV D2 Duals

Chenango Valley at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morrisville-Eaton, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Downsville at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19 BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton at Otselic Valley, 6:00 p.m.

Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7:00 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Franklin/Unatego, 7:00 p.m.

Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 7:00 p.m.

Morris at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7:00 p.m.

Harpursville at Greene, 7:00 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 7:00 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 7:00 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 6:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Norwich at Walton/Delhi, 6:00 p.m.

BOWLING

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:00 p.m.

