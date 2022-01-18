Wednesday, Jan. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Walton at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Schoharie at Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Binghamton at Oneonta, 7:40 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Milford, 7 p.m.

Gilberstville-Mount Upton at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Oneonta at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.

Section IV Dual Meet Championship at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at West Canada Valley, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Edmeston, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Roxbury at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Stamford at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Walton/Delhi at Norwich, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Deposit at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video