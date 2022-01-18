Wednesday, Jan. 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Walton at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Schoharie at Sharon Springs, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Binghamton at Oneonta, 7:40 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Milford, 7 p.m.
Gilberstville-Mount Upton at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Edmeston at Morris, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.
Section IV Dual Meet Championship at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at West Canada Valley, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Edmeston, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Roxbury at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Stamford at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Walton/Delhi at Norwich, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 4 p.m.
