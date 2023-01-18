Thursday, Jan. 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton at Otselic Valley, 6:00 p.m.
Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7:00 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Franklin/Unatego, 7:00 p.m.
Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 7:00 p.m.
Morris at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7:00 p.m.
Harpursville at Greene, 7:00 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 7:00 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 7:00 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 6:30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Norwich at Walton/Delhi, 6:00 p.m.
BOWLING
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:00 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Gilboa, 7 p.m.
South Kortright at Jefferson/Stamford, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Greene, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Oxford, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, Mustang Duals, 4 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Deposit at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Greene/Oxford at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
CSC Championships at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.
Brookfield at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney, Unatego at Ithaca College, Quinney Invitational, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
Hartwick at Hamilton, 3 p.m.
