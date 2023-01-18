Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton at Otselic Valley, 6:00 p.m.

Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7:00 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Franklin/Unatego, 7:00 p.m.

Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 7:00 p.m.

Morris at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7:00 p.m.

Harpursville at Greene, 7:00 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 7:00 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 7:00 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 6:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Norwich at Walton/Delhi, 6:00 p.m.

BOWLING

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Gilboa, 7 p.m.

South Kortright at Jefferson/Stamford, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Greene, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Oxford, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, Mustang Duals, 4 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Deposit at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Greene/Oxford at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

CSC Championships at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.

Brookfield at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney, Unatego at Ithaca College, Quinney Invitational, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

Hartwick at Hamilton, 3 p.m.

