Friday, Jan. 20 BOYS BASKETBALL

Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Gilboa, 7 p.m.

South Kortright at Jefferson/Stamford, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Greene, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Oxford, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, Mustang Duals, 4 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Deposit at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Greene/Oxford at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

CSC Championships at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.

Brookfield at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney, Unatego at Ithaca College, Quinney Invitational, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

Hartwick at Hamilton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 BOYS BASKETBALL

Unatego/Franklin at West Canada Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens/Milford, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Clinton, 12:30 p.m.

James O’Neill at Delhi, 2:45 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens, 2 p.m.

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 1:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, Sidney at Homer, Denny Wright Duals, 9 a.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, Mustang Duel Meet, 9 a.m.

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Minisink Valley, Gene Brigham Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at RIT, New York State Intercollegiate Open, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca Quad Meet, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Alfred State at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.

Hartwick at Nazareth, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Nazareth, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Ithaca, Dick Comanzo Diving Invitational

Monday, Jan. 23 BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Doane Stuart at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

Gilboa at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Otselic Valley, 7 p.m.

Fort Plain at Worcester, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waterville at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Waterville, 7 p.m.

New York Mills at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

