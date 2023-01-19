Friday, Jan. 20 BOYS BASKETBALL
Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Gilboa, 7 p.m.
South Kortright at Jefferson/Stamford, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Greene, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Oxford, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, Mustang Duals, 4 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Deposit at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Greene/Oxford at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
CSC Championships at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.
Brookfield at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney, Unatego at Ithaca College, Quinney Invitational, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
Hartwick at Hamilton, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego/Franklin at West Canada Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens/Milford, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Clinton, 12:30 p.m.
James O’Neill at Delhi, 2:45 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens, 2 p.m.
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 1:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, Sidney at Homer, Denny Wright Duals, 9 a.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, Mustang Duel Meet, 9 a.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Minisink Valley, Gene Brigham Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at RIT, New York State Intercollegiate Open, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca Quad Meet, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Alfred State at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Hartwick at Nazareth, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Nazareth, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22 COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Ithaca, Dick Comanzo Diving Invitational
Monday, Jan. 23 BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Doane Stuart at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Gilboa at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Otselic Valley, 7 p.m.
Fort Plain at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waterville at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Waterville, 7 p.m.
New York Mills at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
