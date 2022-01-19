Thursday, Jan. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at West Canada Valley, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Edmeston, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Roxbury at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Stamford at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Walton/Delhi at Norwich, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oxford at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Sidney at Sherberne-Earlsville, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Afton, 7:15 p.m.
Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Morris at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.
Laurens at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Mustang Duals at Mount Markham, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Hamilton Invitational, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Elmira at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Elmira at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
