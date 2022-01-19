Thursday, Jan. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at West Canada Valley, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Edmeston, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Roxbury at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Stamford at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Walton/Delhi at Norwich, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Deposit at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oxford at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Sherberne-Earlsville, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Afton, 7:15 p.m.

Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Worcester at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Little Falls, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Morris at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.

Laurens at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Mustang Duals at Mount Markham, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Hamilton Invitational, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Elmira at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Elmira at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

