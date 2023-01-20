Saturday, Jan. 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego/Franklin at West Canada Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens/Milford, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Clinton, 12:30 p.m.
James O’Neill at Delhi, 2:45 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens, 2 p.m.
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 1:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, Sidney at Homer, Denny Wright Duals, 9 a.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Mount Markham, Mustang Duel Meet, 9 a.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Minisink Valley, Gene Brigham Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at RIT, New York State Intercollegiate Open, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca Quad Meet, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Alfred State at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Hartwick at Nazareth, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Nazareth, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Ithaca, Dick Comanzo Diving Invitational
Monday, Jan. 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Doane Stuart at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Gilboa at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Otselic Valley, 7 p.m.
Fort Plain at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waterville at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Waterville, 7 p.m.
New York Mills at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Madison, 7 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5 p.m.
Maine-Endwell at South Kortright, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Middleburgh, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Unatego, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa, 5:30 p.m.
Laurens at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5 p.m.
Walton at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Greene, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Sidney at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.
Mount Markham at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Greene/Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Little Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.
