Saturday, Jan. 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 1:45 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Worcester at Laurens, 3 p.m.
WRESTLING
Mustang Duals at Mount Markham, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Keuka at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Keuka at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at John Reese Duals, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., 11 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wells at Sharon Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Milford, 7 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sidney at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Schenevus at Walton, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Afton, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Deposit at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Afton, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Laurens at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Afton, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Greene/Oxford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Sage College at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Sage College at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
