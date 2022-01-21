Saturday, Jan. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 1:45 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Worcester at Laurens, 3 p.m.

WRESTLING

Mustang Duals at Mount Markham, 8 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.

Keuka at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Keuka at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at John Reese Duals, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., 11 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wells at Sharon Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Milford, 7 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Margaretville, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sidney at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Schenevus at Walton, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Afton, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Deposit at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Afton, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Laurens at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Afton, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Greene/Oxford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Sage College at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Sage College at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

 

