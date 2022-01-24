Tuesday, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Afton, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Laurens at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.

Johnson City at South Kortright, 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Afton, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Greene/Oxford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Sage College at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Sage College at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Sharon Springs, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Milford at Worcester, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Walton/Delhi at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Deposit at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

