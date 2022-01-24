Tuesday, Jan. 25
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Afton, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Laurens at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.
Johnson City at South Kortright, 6:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Afton, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Greene/Oxford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Sage College at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Sage College at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Sharon Springs, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Milford at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Walton/Delhi at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
