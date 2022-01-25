Wednesday, Jan. 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Sharon Springs, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Milford at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Walton/Delhi at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walton at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Unatego at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Afton at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
Harpursville at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morris at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, 6 p.m.
Franklin at Laurens, 7 p.m.
Milford at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Hancock at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7:30 p.m.
