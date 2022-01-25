Wednesday, Jan. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Sharon Springs, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Milford at Worcester, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Walton/Delhi at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Deposit at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Walton at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Unatego at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Afton at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

Harpursville at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morris at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, 6 p.m.

Franklin at Laurens, 7 p.m.

Milford at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Hancock at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7:30 p.m.

