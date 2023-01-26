Friday, Jan. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unadilla Valley at Afton, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 5 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unatego, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Downsville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Richfield Springs at Remsen, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Fredonia State at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Hartwick at Utica, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Fredonia State at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartwick at Utica, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

James O’Neill at Delhi, 2:45 p.m.

South Kortright at Cobleskill, 1 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morris at Madison, 2 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney at Cornell, Section IV Classic, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Utica, Blue & Orange Invitational, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at SUNY New Paltz, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Buffalo State at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.

Hartwick at Keuka, 2 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Buffalo State at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Keuka, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Wilkes-Barre, Pa., John Reese Duals, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton at Walton, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Margaretville, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Milford at Richfield Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Franklin, 5 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.

