Thursday, Jan. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Walton at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Unatego at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Afton at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

Harpursville at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morris at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, 6 p.m.

Franklin at Laurens, 7 p.m.

Milford at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Hancock at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Worcester at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Milford, 5:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Morris, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at South Kortright, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 6:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.

Walton at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 5:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Oneonta at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 7:30 p.m.

