Thursday, Jan. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walton at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Unatego at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Afton at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
Harpursville at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morris at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, 6 p.m.
Franklin at Laurens, 7 p.m.
Milford at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Hancock at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Worcester at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Milford, 5:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Morris, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at South Kortright, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 6:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.
Walton at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 5:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.