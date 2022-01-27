Friday, Jan. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Worcester at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Milford, 5:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Morris, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at South Kortright, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 6:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.

Walton at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 5:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Oneonta at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maine-Endwell at Delhi, 4 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 12:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sidney at Unatego, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Keystone College Duals, La Plume, Pa.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Utica Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Stevens at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 2 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca Diving Invitational, 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maine-Endwell at Oneonta, 7:40 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Oppenheim-Ephratha/St. Johnsville, 5:30 p.m.

