Friday, Jan. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Worcester at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Milford, 5:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Morris, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at South Kortright, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 6:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.
Walton at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 5:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maine-Endwell at Delhi, 4 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 12:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sidney at Unatego, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Keystone College Duals, La Plume, Pa.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Utica Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Stevens at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 2 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca Diving Invitational, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maine-Endwell at Oneonta, 7:40 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Oppenheim-Ephratha/St. Johnsville, 5:30 p.m.
