Saturday, Jan. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

James O’Neill at Delhi, 2:45 p.m.

South Kortright at Cobleskill, 1 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morris at Madison, 2 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney at Cornell, Section IV Classic, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Utica, Blue & Orange Invitational, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at SUNY New Paltz, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Buffalo State at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.

Hartwick at Keuka, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Buffalo State at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Keuka, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Wilkes-Barre, Pa., John Reese Duals, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton at Walton, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Margaretville, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Milford at Richfield Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Franklin, 5 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Roxbury at Charlotte Valley, 6 p.m.

Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Margaretville, 7 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.

Oxford at Walton, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Norwich, 7:15 p.m.

BOWLING

Bainbridge-Guilford at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

Deposit at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.

