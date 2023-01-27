Saturday, Jan. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
James O’Neill at Delhi, 2:45 p.m.
South Kortright at Cobleskill, 1 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morris at Madison, 2 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney at Cornell, Section IV Classic, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Utica, Blue & Orange Invitational, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at SUNY New Paltz, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Buffalo State at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Hartwick at Keuka, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Buffalo State at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Keuka, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Wilkes-Barre, Pa., John Reese Duals, 2 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton at Walton, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Margaretville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Milford at Richfield Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Franklin, 5 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Windsor, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Roxbury at Charlotte Valley, 6 p.m.
Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Margaretville, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.
Oxford at Walton, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Norwich, 7:15 p.m.
BOWLING
Bainbridge-Guilford at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
Deposit at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Norwich, 5:30 p.m.
