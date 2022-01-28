Saturday, Jan. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maine-Endwell at Delhi, 4 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 12:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sidney at Unatego, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Keystone College Duals, La Plume, Pa.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Utica Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

Stevens at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca Diving Invitational, 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maine-Endwell at Oneonta, 7:40 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Oppenheim-Ephratha/St. Johnsville, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Unatego at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.

Laurens at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Norwich at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.

