Saturday, Jan. 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maine-Endwell at Delhi, 4 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 12:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sidney at Unatego, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Keystone College Duals, La Plume, Pa.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Utica Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Stevens at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca Diving Invitational, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maine-Endwell at Oneonta, 7:40 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Oppenheim-Ephratha/St. Johnsville, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Unatego at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.
Laurens at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Norwich at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.
