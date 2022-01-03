Tuesday, Jan. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

Norwich at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Heatly at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Afton, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Charlotte Valley, 6 p.m.

Central Valley at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Downsville at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.

Stamford at Laurens, 7 p.m.

Afton at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Walton at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Greene/Oxford at Delhi/Walton, 6 p.m.

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

Sidney at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Deposit at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Laurens, 6:30 p.m.

Afton at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Greene at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.

Morris at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you