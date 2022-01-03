Tuesday, Jan. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norwich at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Heatly at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Afton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Charlotte Valley, 6 p.m.
Central Valley at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Downsville at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.
Stamford at Laurens, 7 p.m.
Afton at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Walton at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Greene/Oxford at Delhi/Walton, 6 p.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Sidney at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Deposit at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Sidney at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Laurens, 6:30 p.m.
Afton at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Greene at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.
Morris at Franklin, 7 p.m.
