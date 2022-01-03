HARTWICK - Lenora M. (Roe) Woodbeck, 67, of Hartwick, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. She was born on July 19, 1954, in Newton, New Jersey, to Electa and Lester Roe. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; and daughter, Laura (surviving husband, Fred) S…