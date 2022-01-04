Wednesday, Jan. 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Sidney at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Laurens, 6:30 p.m.
Afton at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Greene at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.
Morris at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sharon Springs at Edmeston, 5:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Stamford, 7 p.m.
Afton at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Oxford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Margaretville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Utica Proctor at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
Johnson City at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
