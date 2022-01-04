Wednesday, Jan. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Laurens, 6:30 p.m.

Afton at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Greene at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Norwich, 7:30 p.m.

Morris at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sharon Springs at Edmeston, 5:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Stamford, 7 p.m.

Afton at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

Oxford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Margaretville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Utica Proctor at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

Johnson City at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you