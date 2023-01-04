Thursday, Jan. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unatego/Franklin at Afton, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Morris, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 6 p.m.

Downsville at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 4 p.m.

Greene/Oxford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Hancock at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Oneida, Rome Free Academy at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Gilboa-Conesville, 7 p.m.

Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Morris at Milford, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Walton at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Greene, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, Cooperstown/Milford, Walton/Delhi/Downsville, Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta Rotary Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Downsville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 7 p.m.

Town of Webb at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Alfred, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Alfred, 7:30 p.m.

