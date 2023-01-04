Thursday, Jan. 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego/Franklin at Afton, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Morris, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 6 p.m.
Downsville at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 4 p.m.
Greene/Oxford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Hancock at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneida, Rome Free Academy at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Gilboa-Conesville, 7 p.m.
Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Franklin at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Morris at Milford, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Walton at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Greene, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, Cooperstown/Milford, Walton/Delhi/Downsville, Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta Rotary Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Downsville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 7 p.m.
Town of Webb at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Alfred, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Alfred, 7:30 p.m.
