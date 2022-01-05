Thursday, Jan. 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sharon Springs at Edmeston, 5:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Stamford, 7 p.m.
Afton at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Oxford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Margaretville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Utica Proctor at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
Johnson City at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Harpursville at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Schenevus at Charlotte Valley, 5 p.m.
Afton at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville, 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 7 p.m.
Laurens at Richfield Springs, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Milford, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Laurens at Gilberstville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Morris at Schenevus, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta Rotary Invitational
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, 5:30 p.m.
Nazareth at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Brockport, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
