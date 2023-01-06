Saturday, Jan. 7 BOYS BASKETBALL

Tioga at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Marathon at Unatego/Franklin, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, Cooperstown/Milford, Walton/Delhi/Downsville, Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta Rotary Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, Stan Elinsky Tournament, 7 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Mount Markham Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney, Unatego at SUNY Cortland, 607 Invitational, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Collegeville, Pa., Manganaro Duals, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 2 p.m.

Hartwick at Elmira, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Elmira, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Springfield and Union at Hartwick, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

No events scheduled

Monday, Jan. 9 BOYS BASKETBALL

Downsville at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Jefferson/Stamford, 5:30 p.m.

Wells at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Otselic Valley at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Whitney Point at Oneonta, 7:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Frankfort-Schuyler at Richfield Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.

Morris at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Brookfield, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Unatego, 7 p.m.

Laurens at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Schenevus at Milford, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford at Walton, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Marathon at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Greene/Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Clinton, 3:45 p.m.

Downsville at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 3 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7:30 p.m.

