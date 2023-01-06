Saturday, Jan. 7 BOYS BASKETBALL
Tioga at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Marathon at Unatego/Franklin, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, Cooperstown/Milford, Walton/Delhi/Downsville, Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta Rotary Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, Stan Elinsky Tournament, 7 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Mount Markham Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney, Unatego at SUNY Cortland, 607 Invitational, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Collegeville, Pa., Manganaro Duals, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 2 p.m.
Hartwick at Elmira, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Elmira, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Springfield and Union at Hartwick, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
No events scheduled
Monday, Jan. 9 BOYS BASKETBALL
Downsville at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Jefferson/Stamford, 5:30 p.m.
Wells at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Otselic Valley at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Whitney Point at Oneonta, 7:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Frankfort-Schuyler at Richfield Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10 BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 7 p.m.
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.
Morris at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Brookfield, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Unatego, 7 p.m.
Laurens at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Schenevus at Milford, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford at Walton, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Marathon at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Walton/Delhi, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Greene/Oxford at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Clinton, 3:45 p.m.
Downsville at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 3 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Rome Free Academy, 5 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.