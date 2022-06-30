Friday, July 1

LEGION BASEBALL

Oneonta vs. Vestal, at Conlon Field, Binghamton, 4 p.m.

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties Stallions, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

LEGION BASEBALL

Oneonta vs. Utica, at Conlon Field, Binghamton, 1 p.m.

PGCBL

Saugerties Stallions at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

LEGION BASEBALL

Oneonta vs. TBD, at Conlon Field, Binghamton

Monday, July 4

PGCBL

Glens Falls Dragons at Oneonta Outlaws, 6 p.m.

