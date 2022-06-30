Friday, July 1
LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta vs. Vestal, at Conlon Field, Binghamton, 4 p.m.
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties Stallions, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta vs. Utica, at Conlon Field, Binghamton, 1 p.m.
PGCBL
Saugerties Stallions at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta vs. TBD, at Conlon Field, Binghamton
Monday, July 4
PGCBL
Glens Falls Dragons at Oneonta Outlaws, 6 p.m.
