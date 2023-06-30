Saturday, July 1
LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta Green Wave vs. Clinton County, at Conlon Field, 1 p.m.
PGCBL
Saugerties Stallions at Oneonta Outlaws, 5/7 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta Green Wave vs. TBD, at Conlon Field
Otego Retrievers at Johnson City, 6 p.m.
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Glens Falls Dragons, 6 p.m.
Monday, July 3
LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta Green Wave at Windsor-571, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
PGCBL
Albany Dutchmen at Oneonta Outlaws, 6 p.m.
