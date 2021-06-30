Thursday, July 1
Legion Baseball
Oneonta vs. Endicott at Conlon Field 1 p.m.
Otsenango 16U Baseball
Oneonta at Unatego 6 p.m.
Friday, July 2
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Amsterdam 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Oneonta vs. OTB Rockland at Conlon Field 1 p.m.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 12:19 am
DELHI - Kenneth L. Bachman, 73, of Delhi passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bachman; two children, Michael Bachman, Jennifer and Chris Haley; grandchild, Ryan; brother, Keith Bachman; and also several other family memb…
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - Sandra Faye Wilbert, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday evening June 25, 2021, in Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown. She had the support and comfort of her loving family at her side. Sandra was born on May 15, 1943, in Utica, daughter of the late Palmer and Alice Sava…
Grace Robertson, 94, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, at A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, in the Riverside Cemetery, in Bloomville, followed by a celebration of life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bloomville United Method…
