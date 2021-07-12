Tuesday, July 13
No events scheduled
Wednesday, July 14
PGCBL
Amsterdam at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Otsenango 16U Baseball
Greene at Oneonta 6 p.m.
A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 13, 2021 @ 3:05 am
A funeral service for Brian Francis Carso, Sr., who passed away March 2, 2021, will be offered at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, Fly Creek, with the Rev. Sharon Rankins-Burd, pastor, officiating. At the beginning of the service, a…
