Tuesday, July 20
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Amsterdam 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
PGCBL
Glens Falls at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 20, 2021 @ 4:08 am
COOPERSTOWN - A. Helen Decker, 83, of Cooperstown went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021, with her granddaughter, Alicia Chase, at her side. She was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Owego the daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Belle (Nichols) Miner. Helen grew up in Walton. She graduate…
CICERO - Gregory B. DeSalvatore, 68, of Cicero, died following a brief illness on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Born in Oneonta, he was the son of Joseph and Ardyce DeSalvatore. He graduated from Oneonta High School and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He married his high school sweetheart, Bonn…
WEST DAVENPORT - Marjorie J. Teator, 69, of West Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Albany Medical Center. Marjorie was born on Sept. 28, 1951, in the Bronx, a daughter of the late Daniel and Magorie (Fisher) Wehn. In 1990, she married Bradley Teator in the Conesville Uni…
ONEONTA - John Lampman Smith Jr., 94, passed away, July 15, 2021, at St. James' Manor in Oneonta. He was born April 8, 1927, in Hudson, the son of John Lampman Smith Sr. and Arvesta (Pectal) Smith. John married Polly Ann Blass in 1950 and they moved to Davenport. Polly passed away on Sept. 8…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.